Construction resumes on long-awaited east Regina condo building

Construction appears to have resumed on a condo project in east Regina after sitting in limbo for years.

The building located on the corner of Green Apple Drive and Chuka Boulevard in Greens on Gardiner stood virtually untouched since 2018.

Before the property was purchased by North Ridge Development Corporation in 2022, broken windows and knocked over fencing surrounding the building could be seen.

Temporary balconies also began to come apart.

In October 2022, North Ridge CEO Pat Mah told CTV News the building was in a desirable location and was surrounded by attractive amenities like a grocery store, gas station, and school.

“We understand it has run into a few construction delays and things like that but it is our intention to continue on with the building and finish it off,” Mah told CTV News last year.

Over the years, the building had become an eyesore and somewhat of a mystery for many who live nearby.

“As a resident, [it’s] absolutely an eyesore and maybe at worst an inconvenience,” Arcola East Community Association member Tonaya McGregor told CTV News in 2019.

Despite the displeasure shown by the association, the project is one they would like to see be completed.

“So many bought their homes here expecting that it was going to be this condo development and they have sat and waited for something to happen,” McGregor said last October. “At least we have this answer and we at least have this first step that will be great for people in this neighbourhood.”

According to Saskatchewan’s Land Titles Registry, Glasshouse Developments Ltd. purchased the property in 2013. Greenview Developments and R2 Investments were listed as investors in the project online.

The project eventually stalled due to issues with partners.

North Ridge said in late 2022, it was their intention to make sure the project was finally completed in 2023.

The City of Regina, meanwhile, is proposing a total of three buildings on the property that would total 92 units.

The city’s proposal still needs to receive approval from city council. Residents can have their say by calling or emailing the City of Regina.

With files from CTV News’ Luke Simard.