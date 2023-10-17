Construction starts on new Kitchener library branch

Construction has started on a new $14 million library branch in southwest Kitchener.

Officials were on hand to break ground on the new build at 100 Rosenberg Way on Monday.

The new Kitchener Public Library branch will be the first carbon neutral municipal facility in Waterloo Region, the federal government said in a news release.

It will feature a demonstration kitchen, a recording studio, learning gardens and an outdoor programming space.

“The KPL Southwest Community Library is an extraordinary example of environmentally friendly infrastructure that meets the net zero carbon building standards, exceeds accessibility standards, and will continue to create a safe and sustainable place for residents,” Kitchener-Conestoga MP Tim Louis said in the release.

The new library is expected to open in early 2025.

The federal government contributed $6 million to the project with the remainder funded by the City of Kitchener.