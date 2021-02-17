The B.C. government says construction will begin this month on 75 new affordable rental homes in Sooke.

The project is a partnership between the province, the M'akola Housing Society, the federal government and the Capital Regional District.

It was originally supposed to open in December at a cost of $21 million, according to the CRD. Its completion is now scheduled for 2022.

The building, at 2170 Charters Rd., will provide studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate incomes.

"Everyone deserves safe and secure housing," said Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca, in a statement Wednesday. "After so many years, these new homes will mean more people and families in Sooke have the affordable housing and support they need."

The province is also renovating the nearby Hope Centre at 6750 West Coast Rd.

The building will eventually accommodate 33 supportive homes for people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

It will include a social services hub, six shelter beds, programming space for outreach services and a commercial kitchen.

The Hope Centre currently provides rental homes for people with low incomes. The M'akola society has reached out to current residents, who will be able to stay if they wish to, according to the province.

"We know that communities like Sooke need a mix of supportive and affordable housing so people with a range of incomes and needs have access to a safe and comfortable place to call home," said David Eby, B.C.'s Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. "These new homes will help make life better for individuals and families in their community."