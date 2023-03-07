Construction to begin on Sooke Potholes park upgrades
Sooke Potholes Regional Park is getting some upgrades to improve accessibility for park visitors this summer after a unanimous council vote in favour of the move.
The park is getting $350,000 from a provincial grant called the Community Economic Resilience Infrastructure Fund, aimed at helping communities recover from the pandemic.
The District of Sooke says it applied for the grant after seeing a spike in visitors.
“It’s mostly to allow people to access it for outdoor activities,” says Sooke Coun. Tony St-Pierre.
“Cars are still going to be the way of choice for getting here. We’re hoping and expecting to have amenities for bicycles, but cars are still going to be the way people get to the park."
The district says the money will be used to revitalize Parking Lot One with resurfacing and the addition of 11 new parking spaces.
Two staircases leading from the parking lot down to the beach will be widened, and two accessible washrooms along with visitor information signage will be improved.
Global Pro Systems Inc. is expected to begin construction next week, with completion scheduled for the end of May.
During construction, visitors will still be able to access the park.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.