Construction underway at Fanshawe and Richmond


One of the busiest intersections in the city is getting busier.

Construction started Monday at the Fanshawe Park Road and Richmond Street intersection.

Drivers should expect lane restrictions on both roads with work to be happening until December.

Pedestrian access will be maintained, but drivers and cyclists are encouraged to use other routes.

Some London Transit routes and stops may be impacted, but all businesses will remain open. 

