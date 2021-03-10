Since 1988, The Circle Project has been working with the Indigenous community to help people and families gain supports and services in Regina, and soon the organization will get a new home.

Jenny Strongeagle was a client almost twenty years ago.

“Being involved with them they always made me want to come back. They always made me want to come back to Circle Project. I did get my education through them. And then I went on to business admin. I’ve had a career with government for 11 years,” Strongeagle said on Wednesday.

The program’s impact inspired Strongeagle give back. She now sits on the organization’s board.

“There's a lot of single moms out there that were like me, with no skills, and I think they need people like Circle Project. Their other programs help them build the confidence that they need to succeed,” she said.

The Circle Project focuses on supporting Indigenous-based programs and encourages their clients to help themselves through education, cultural awareness, family and community.

For over 30 years, The Circle Project has been working out of its 8th Avenue location, but thanks to Conexus Credit Union that’s about to change.

“This building that was donated by Conexus is going to be the future home of Circle Project’s community and cultural hub. And we wanted to expand our space, so we're actually adding a second floor onto the building. So that's why we don't have a roof right now, but that'll be rectified soon enough,” said Ann Perry, executive director of The Circle Project.

All the adult programs and staff will move into the old Conexus Credit Union building on 5th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.

“Programs that we run right now we’ll continue to run them here. We're going to be doing an expansion on our family violence program. We plan on doing that for when we actually move in. We want to do some work again in partnership with connects us around financial literacy,” Perry said.

The new building is set to be move-in ready by early fall.