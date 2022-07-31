Construction underway at North Bay & District Humane Society's new adoption centre

The project has been in the works for several years, but shovels are in the ground on the construction of the new adoption centre at the humane society in North Bay.

"It's going to house 12 dog kennels, five different cat rooms as well as a training centre for children and families that will help our programs for education," said Liam Cullin, executive director at the North Bay & District Humane Society.

The existing building will still operate as the pound and animal shelter but the new building will allow more dogs and cats to be taken in.

"There are a lot of animals that we potentially have to turn away, we have a surrender wait list which is just devastating for people when they can't find the help when they need it. So this will hopefully support the people in need," said Janet Bredin, the shelter manager.

"This doubles our capacity, for animal care so it's really positive for helping the ones in need."

The total cost of the new adoption centre is just over $2 million, according Cullin. He said donations are still being accepted and will go directly towards the construction of the new building.