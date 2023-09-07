Construction underway in Hearst on new long-term care beds

Construction is underway at Foyer des Pionniers in Hearst, where the province is funding a 12-bed addition to the long-term care home.

Once completed, there will be a total of 79 modern long-term care beds at the facility, as well as design improvements, including larger resident common areas and air conditioning throughout the home.

Plans include the creation of “intimate and familiar” living spaces for up to 32 residents, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

The new addition is expected to be completed in summer 2024.

"The Town of Hearst is excited to finally be able to expand its long-term care home,” said Hearst Mayor Roger Sigouin, who is also the president of Foyer des Pionniers.

“Our elderly and frail citizens will no longer have to wait for such a long period before being admitted to our establishment where residents can receive care in both French and English."

"Today’s announcement marks an exciting milestone for Foyer des Pionniers,” added Foyer administrator Nathalie Morin.

“We are thrilled to be alleviating some pressure on our waiting list. This project has been long awaited and will benefit our community. We are looking forward to the day we can welcome 12 new residents home."

Foyer des Pionniers is adjacent to the Hôpital Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst and is part of a campus of care, which helps integrate the long-term care home into the broader health care system and ensures residents can conveniently connect to the care they need.