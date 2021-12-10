Construction underway on new skate and bike park in Victoria

Construction is now underway on a new skate and bike park at Topaz Park in Victoria.

Victoria Coun. Ben Isitt called the announcement "an exciting step toward bringing these world class park amenities to this neighbourhood," in a statement Friday.

City council approved the park plans in August after a period of community engagement.

The skate and bike park is part of an initial $8-million investment plan for the park, which also includes replacing the artificial turf field.

“After many months of planning and consultation with representatives of the biking and skateboarding communities, the project team is excited to begin construction of these new park amenities,” said Victoria parks director Thomas Soulliere.

The new amenities will include an asphalt bike pump track, integrated shared-use paths and social spaces, the city said.

The new park areas will also include interactive sculptures "inspired by native plants that celebrate energy flows around the site from human movement, natural forces and urban systems," the city said.

The public washrooms and parking lot near Topaz Avenue and Blanshard Street will remain closed for the duration of construction. Public washrooms and parking are available on the east side of the park off Glasgow Street.

The new skate and bike park is expected to be open in the summer of 2022.