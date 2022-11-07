Construction underway on NSCC campus housing projects

On-campus housing is coming to three Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) locations.

The Nova Scotia government is spending $112 million on the three projects, which it says will house 350 students and ease pressure on the housing supply.

Construction is already underway at NSCC’s Akerley campus in Dartmouth, N.S., and the Pictou campus in Stellarton, N.S., with both facilities expected to open in September 2024.

Construction at the Ivany campus in Dartmouth is set to begin soon, with an expected opening in September 2025.

The province says the new housing will be affordable and accessible for students.

The Akerley facility will have 100 beds, the Ivany facility will house 200 students, and the Pictou campus will hold 50 beds.

The three projects were announced in Oct. 2021 as part of the province’s housing and homelessness strategy.

“With our strong population growth, we have an urgent need for more housing options around the province, including for our young people in post-secondary education,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in a Monday news release. “Housing takes time to build and that’s why we were quick to announce significant investments in campus housing in the Dartmouth and Pictou regions.”

The province says it is developing a student housing strategy in the coming months.

“I am pleased this government is stepping up with such a large investment to help remove one of the barriers to education – affordable housing options,” said Aastha, a member of NSCC’s Akerley campus student association. “I am so grateful that this future campus facility will add another vital resource to assist with the college’s goal of supporting student success.”

There are currently about 3,700 students enrolled at the NSCC’s Akerley, Pictou and Ivany campuses.