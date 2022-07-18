Construction underway on Prince Edward Island's first electric, net-zero-ready school

Construction on a new net-zero-ready school in Charlottetown, P.E.I., is officially underway.

The Sherwood Elementary School, which will serve students from grade primary through Grade 6, is set to become Prince Edward Island’s first fully electric school.

The province says the construction of the new school is part of its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions while ensuring educational infrastructure is more resilient in the future.

For Natalie Jameson, P.E.I.’s minister of education and lifelong learning, the construction of a new school is extremely exciting.

“Student enrollment at Sherwood Elementary is climbing and the current building just isn’t large enough,” Jameson said.

The new building is expected to reach a capacity of 650 students, while showcasing modern features and more diverse learning spaces, as well as new technology.

“The new school will provide our students, staff, and community members with a modern teaching and learning environment,” said director of the Public Schools Branch Norbert Carpenter.

“We eagerly await the day that we can open the doors for students, staff, families and the community.”

Scheduled to open in the summer of 2024, the new Sherwood Elementary School is being built on the same site as the existing school.

The province is reminding Islanders that the entire property, including the playground, is a construction site and visitors are not permitted.