Construction worker dead in Airdrie following incident involving dump truck

Mounties out of Airdrie say a construction worker is dead following a collision involving a dump truck.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m., on 1st Avenue W. between 8th Street and Edwards Way.

According to the RCMP, the victim was working on the roadway when the incident occurred. They were declared dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident and will not be releasing further details at this time.

Police offered condolences to the deceased's family and friends.