Construction worker struck by vehicle in Cochrane

Mounties are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage after a female construction worker was struck by a vehicle in Cochrane.

The collision happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, at the intersection of Highway 1A and Centre Avenue.

Cochrane RCMP say the woman hit by the vehicle, a white sedan, was working as a flag person in the construction area at the time.

Police say her injuries are serious, but not life-threatening.

The driver is in police custody and what exactly occurred is under police investigation.

According to police, witnesses allege the driver failed to remain at the scene.

Police say the driver was tracked down and taken into custody based on witness descriptions.

Traffic has been disrupted in all directions in the aftermath of the collision, police say, with EMS and an RCMP collision analyst at the scene.

Anyone who saw the incident, or has footage of the incident, is asked to contact the Cochrane detachment at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.