Consumers opting for in-person Mother's Day shopping

As Mother's Day approaches, a study by the Retail Council of Canada is finding more people are shopping local for mom this year.

The survey found a 33 per cent increase in shoppers choosing to do their shopping in-person, rather than taking their business online.

The results of the survey on not surprising for Nicholas Rosset, owner of Savoy's Jewellers in downtown Sault Ste. Marie. He said Mother's Day business has been brisk.

"We've seen quite busy traffic for Mother's Day," said Rosset.

"We were running a special with a set of pearl earrings and bracelet. We've completely sold out, so that was great to see. And it is a busy time for us."

Rosset, who also serves as chair of the Downtown Association, said local businesses are generally seeing more local customers walking through the door.

Rory Ring, president of the Sault Ste. Marie Chamber of Commerce, said that could be a sign that national shop local campaigns are working.

"If I spend a dollar at a store, that means, in my local economy, I've created seven to $11 of economic activity depending on where I spend it," said Ring.

"That's because that business can then hire employees, it can buy supplies from another local business, then those employees and that supplier can go out for dinner, they can go watch a movie."

The results of the survey show that big box retailers still account for the lion's share of Mother's Day spending.

As for the items people are buying – flowers, food and alcohol top the list.