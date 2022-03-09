Container ship the size of two football fields adrift off N.L., says coast guard
The Canadian Coast Guard says a container ship the length of two football fields is adrift off the west coast of Newfoundland.
The agency said in an email Wednesday the 265-metre-long MSC Kim reported engine problems and the vessel was approximately 92 kilometres from Port au Port, N.L.
The email says there are no reported injuries or pollution events and coast guard environmental response specialists are working with the ship's owner to develop a response plan.
It says the ship's owners have hired a tow vessel in the nearby town of Stephenville to retrieve the MSC Kim.
The coast guard ship Terry Fox is in the area to help the tow vessel make its way out of the Stephenville harbour.
Marine traffic websites say the MSC Kim is sailing under the flag of Panama and it's owned by Switzerland-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.
-
'Find it in Timmins' buy local campaign gets a new lookThe Timmins Chamber of Commerce worked with some graphic artists to come up with a new font and new possibilities for its 'Find it in Timmins' marking campaign.
-
Humanitarian flight on its way to Poland with much needed medical supplies for UkraineAn Air Canada Dreamliner in Toronto was loaded with much needed medical supplies for Ukraine Wednesday night.
-
Connor McDavid's OT winner sends Oilers past Capitals 4-3It was one that almost got away for the Edmonton Oilers.
-
Trump a pariah? New US$100 million bank loan suggests notA bank's decision to loan Donald Trump's company $100 million is the latest evidence the former president might survive fraud investigations and a business-world backlash over his efforts to stay in office after losing the 2020 election.
-
Canadians to welcome Ukrainian relatives, refugeesCanadians across the country are welcoming Ukrainian relatives and refugees fleeing their country from the conflict against Russia.
-
Riverside Drive multi-use trail project expected to start this summerConstruction is expected to start this summer on a multi-use trail along the riverfront in Tecumseh.
-
Woman charged after alleged identity fraud case in Dorchester, Ont.Police have charged a 42-year-old woman following an alleged case of identity fraud.
-
-
Gas prices to keep climbing despite oil price dropGasoline costs across Canada are expected to keep rising despite a significant mid-week dip in the price of oil.