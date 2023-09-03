Containing West Kelowna wildfire will take 'weeks, not days': BC Wildfire Service

The McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna, which is still burning out of control at around 13,700 hectares, will take weeks to contain, BC Wildfire Service said.

“We’re in this for the long haul now,” Scott Rennick, BCWS incident commander for the Kelowna-area Grouse Complex, said in an update Sunday.

He said the forecast in the area for much of September is calling for continued warm, dry weather, with temperatures reaching the mid to high 20s.

“It’s going to be be a matter of weeks now, not days, in order to get this fire to some stage of containment,” he continued.

The fire fight has moved out of the urban area and into the mountains, Rennick said, with growth in the fire’s southwest corner above the Powers Creek drainage causing some concern.

“We have the combination of extreme slopes, cliff edge, very challenging areas to work for crews but also very limited heavy equipment operations,” he said.

A wind event could push the fire down the slope into the drainage and toward the Glenrosa neighbourhood—which Rennick emphasizes hasn’t happened yet—so crews are focused on holding it on the ridge using direct and indirect attacks.

Crews have completed a control line on that flank of the fire, and now “low intensity planned ignitions will be used to bring the fire down to these pre-established areas where crews can safely and effectively extinguish the fire’s edge,” Central Okanagan Emergency Operations explained in its Sunday update.

As of Sunday morning, an estimated 405 properties remain under evacuation order in West Kelowna and the surrounding area. A further 20,111 are under evacuation alert.

COEO said crews are still working on removing hazards and restoring critical infrastructure to make the evacuation zones ready for residents to return safely, and that it could be “a week or more” before the evacuation orders are lifted.

There are 120 BC Hydro workers on the ground replacing approximately 27 kilometres worth of power lines and 359 power poles, according to COEO. The corporation estimates a portion of customers on Westside Road will have their power back on by mid-next week.