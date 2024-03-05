Contemporary Calgary's new pilot project aims to bring art and literacy together

Contemporary Calgary is preparing to launch a new pilot program that will help citizens access its exhibitions for free.

The pilot will see members of the public able to borrow "Art Pass" books from the Calgary Public Library, which will serve as free tickets to Contemporary Calgary, located at 701 11 St. S.W.

"We want everyone in Calgary to have an opportunity to come to the gallery and be inspired by the amazing art that is on display without barriers," said Contemporary Calgary CEO David Leinster.

"We hope these membership books make space for reflection and to encourage conversation and dialogue within its pages as they are passed from person to person over time."

There will be 105 Art Pass books available across the library system, either in-person or digitally via the Libby app.

Art Pass books will be in circulation starting Thursday, and the organizations hope that people will doodle inside, or share their reflections when they feel inspired to do so.

The Calgary Public Library accommodates nearly seven million in-person visits each year, with more than 17 million physical and digital items borrowed in 2023.

"We are bringing art and literacy together, building bridges to deeper connections and understanding in our community," says Calgary Public Library CEO Sarah Meilleur.

"We are so grateful to one of our generous donors who has made this program possible," said Leinster.

Officials say the art pass pilot project is expected to last for a year.