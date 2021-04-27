Contentious Canmore developments back before council

A proposed residential development that would nearly double the population of Canmore is back before town council.

A second reading is set for Tuesday for the Three Sisters Village and Smith Creek communities put forward by Three Sisters Mountain Village (TSMV) and Quantum Place Developments.

Before the reading goes to a vote, council will discuss public feedback and can ask for clarification from town administration.

If the vote passes, the document will move on to a third reading. If it doesn’t, then the process will end. The third reading is the final step in the review process.

The project hasn’t been without controversy since it was first proposed years ago. There has been vocal backlash with some opponents arguing the builds would create "dark communities" mainly consisting of vacation homes and restrict wildlife movement through the busy Bow Valley.

Last year, the province approved the developer's proposed designated wildlife corridor. Critics say it's too narrow and relies on slopes too steep for regular use.

According to the developer, the project will create 2,300 jobs during construction and pay $95 million in annual wages.

If approved, the build could take up to 30 years and it’s expected that 14,500 residents could move in.