Contentious Ottawa police budget comes before committee

More than a dozen members of the community, and some city councillors, are scheduled to speak to the Ottawa Police Services Board Tuesday to discuss the proposed 2022 budget.

This is the first public consultation on the draft policing budget for next year, which includes a 2.9 per cent funding increase over 2021 levels, despite a direction to staff to draft an operating budget that "assumes a zero per cent increase as its base."

The proposed net operating budget for the service is $346.5 million in 2022, an increase of $14 million over 2021, which would add $19 to the average taxpayer's bill next year. The draft budget includes forgoing all 30 planned new officer positions in 2022. It also includes a plan to save $5.1 million through “efficiencies” such as a fleet and facilities rationalization exercise and the privatization of the collision reporting centres.

During last week's budget presentation, police services board chair Coun. Diane Deans said the board has "heard the calls for change." The councillor later said on social media that it would be "up to the board to refine" the proposed budget "in keeping with community expectations."

Her comment drew criticism from Ottawa Police Association president Matt Skof.

"PSB Chair Deans says she will perform a line-by-line review of the budget – all seemingly heroic efforts to reduce the budget," said Skof.

"But as the civilian oversight of the OPS, what unique skills does Deans bring to this review? Apart from being a career politician, and now Chair of the Board, what expertise does she bring to her efforts to reduce policing service levels?" he asked.

Skof argued that Ottawa's number of police officers per 100,000 residents is lower than the national average, which can lead to longer wait times and higher workloads for individual officers. Skof cited a statistic of 121 police officers per 100,000 population, which appears to be a 2019 data point from Statistics Canada. The figure is lower than the number of officers per 100,000 population for cities like Montreal (212), Toronto (162), and Peel Region (144). The Stat Can report includes 1,223 officers in Ottawa for a population of 1,007,501. Stat Can said the national rate of police strength was 183 officers per 100,000 population in 2019.

According to the Ottawa Police Service, the force now includes 1,480 officers, which would be a rate of 140 officers per 100,000 population, based on a 2020 estimate of 1,054,656 residents.

A written submission to the meeting by Coun. Jan Harder makes a similar argument to Skof's.

"With already stretched levels of policing coverage, with the City of Ottawa already having one of the lowest police population rates across major cities in Canada, now is not the time to start laying off new hires and I would further argue against a hiring freeze," the councillor for Barrhaven wrote. "There may be a time in the future where a zero percent budget increase is possible but certainly, we are not at that point today. Calls for service will increase as our city grows and we know it will grow by over 40% in the next 25 years."

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.