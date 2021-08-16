Continued cohorting, isolation requirements a part of public back-to-school plan

Edmonton Public Schools will keep some of the practices it brought in during the beginning of the pandemic when classes resume in the fall, including cohorting, symptomatic and positive-case isolation periods, and daily health screening.

The division released the plan on Monday, noting it had prioritized safety, family choice, and high-quality learning.

Each day, families and staff will be required to complete Alberta Health's wellness checklist. Anyone with symptoms will not be allowed in schools. Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has symptoms will be required to isolate.

Pre-Kindergarten to Grade 6 students will be cohorted by classes because the age group is ineligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the plan.

Where possible, the division will continue to enable physical distancing by staggering classes, assigning entry and exit doors for students, and rearranging some seating in common areas.

While the province will not report cases to schools, nor require staff and families to report positive test results to schools, the public division says it will tell the school community if it has been notified of a positive diagnosis.

Quarantine for close contacts will also not be required, as per the province.

Edmonton Public Schools will return to a two-semester schedule, as well, it announced Monday. Families will have until Aug. 19 to choose classroom or at-home learning, which 28 to 33 per cent chose to do the previous year.

Superintendent Darrel Robertson and trustee board chair Trisha Estabrooks are due to speak about the plan at noon.

The public division already decided on Friday students will have to wear a mask until a COVID-19 vaccine is available to youth of all ages.

CATHOLIC PLAN TO FOLLOW

Edmonton Catholic School Division's plan will be released at 1:30 p.m.

The division, which has some schools that start the academic year early in August, kept its 2021-21 COVID-19 protocols in place while awaiting provincial guidance.

That was delivered on Friday alongside an announcement Alberta was delaying its plan to stop COVID-19 testing and isolation requirements until the end of September.

The province made no strong requirements of school divisions. Instead, it recommended screening protocols and other practices to local school authorities, which will design their own plans. Masks, cohorts and physical distancing were described as necessary during the beginning of the pandemic, but not mandated by the province. The guidance suggests they are tools to manage a respiratory virus outbreak.

Schools are also to host Alberta Health Services-run COVID-19 clinics for students who are old enough to get the shot.

