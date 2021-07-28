Continued dry conditions prompt longer fire ban in Winnipeg

A fire ban that has been in place since July 14 in Winnipeg is being extended.

The ban, which is being extended due to dry conditions, will be in place until Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.

While the ban is in effect, people are not allowed to have open fires, use backyard fire pits, set off fireworks, use fire pits in city parks or use solid fuel-burning appliances such as charcoal and wood-burning barbecues.

The city said propane and gas appliances can still be used.

If Winnipeggers are caught breaking the rules, they could be fined $500.

The city is also advising people to take precautions to prevent wildland and grass fires from breaking out.

People are reminded that they can't burn yard waste, garbage, or scrap materials within city limits.

The city is also asking people to not throw out cigarette butts in vegetation or from vehicle windows and they shouldn't be extinguished in planter pots either.