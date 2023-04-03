iHeartRadio

Continued rainfall prompts special weather statement


With more rain headed to the London region Monday night, a special weather statement has been issued. 

According to Environment Canada, rain is expected in the evening and will taper off by Tuesday morning.

Most areas will received 15 to 25 with a few higher amounts near 30 mm are possible. Forecasters say this could lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

