Continuing care assistants in N.S. get 23 per cent wage increase

Continuing care assistants (CCAs) in Nova Scotia are now making more money.

Nova Scotia announced Wednesday that unionized and non-unionized CCAs, who work in publicly funded facilities, are getting roughly a 23 per cent wage increase.

The province is investing about $65-million into health authorities, long-term care and home care to raise wages. This makes Nova Scotia CCAs the highest paid in Atlantic Canada.

“My message to those of you who have felt undervalued to the point that you have left the profession, please come back. We need you now more than ever,” said N.S., Premier Tim Houston in a press conference Wednesday.

“We want you, we need you, we value you, and we respect you.”

The raise went into effect Thursday, bringing the top annual salary for CCAs to more than $48,000. A press release from the province says, for most full-time CCAs, the raise is an increase of close to $9,000 a year. Those currently at the top of their pay scale will reach this level immediately.

The province says there are 6,700 publicly funded CCA positions in Nova Scotia, with most working in continuing care. The province has also committed to hiring 1,400 additional CCAs

“We're doing everything we can to fix the system, and we've heard from CCAs and unions time and again that we can't do this until we address wages for CCAs, which I was shocked to hear were the lowest in the country," said Houston.

"We feel the urgency and the frustration. The system needs investment, and the workers need support now.”

A release from the province said groups with collective agreements that are already settled will be adjusted upward to the new levels and those not yet settled will incorporate the new pay scales.

“Collective bargaining will continue, and CCAs will not have to wait until bargaining concludes to receive this increase,” a release from the province said.

Barbara Adams, minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care, said CCAs deserve the wage increase.

“We're listening to their concerns, and we're making investments to improve working conditions, hire more staff, and give them a much-needed raise in pay,” said Adams.