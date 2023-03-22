iHeartRadio

Contract negotiations resume at Windsor Salt


Union members are on strike outside the Windsor Salt mine in Windsor, Ont. on Feb. 17, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Salt confirmed that contract negotiations resumed on Wednesday.

About 250 workers from the company's Ojibway mine, the evaporation plant and office staff began legal strike action on Feb. 17.

When the strike began, the union said job security and job protection were top of mind for employees.

