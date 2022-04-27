Contract ratified at THK in Tillsonburg

The strike is over at THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg.

Approximately 160 Unifor Local 1859 members at the auto parts manufacturer ratified a new deal late on Tuesday after negotiations continued through the three-day labour dispute.

According to Unifor, the new agreement will see employees get a 4.5 per cent wage increase upon ratification and an additional two per cent in years two and three of the agreement.

There will also be an increase to the health care spending account as well as the creation of a Racial Justice Advocate position.

The dispute was the first in the Tillsonburg facility's 40-year history.