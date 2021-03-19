A $14 million contract to rehabilitate the Third Street Bridge over the Thames River in Chatham is expected be awarded on Monday night.

A report before Chatham-Kent council recommends the tender be given to Toronto Zenith Contracting Limited of Concord Ontario.

The bridge was built in 1961 and sees roughly 14,000 vehicles cross each day.

The report says that bridge has seen several temporary repairs made over the last few decades, most recently in August 2018.

An inspection in 2020, revealed deterioration in the steel girders, the concrete deck and piers, along with deteriorated and non-code compliant barriers.

It also identified a number of conditional issues that needed to be addressed in order to maintain public safety, including non-functioning mechanical and electrical equipment that previously allowed the bridge to be open for large marine traffic.

The tender is worth $14,006,474.30 (including HST) for the work associated with contract.

The bridge will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the duration of the project and a detour will be in place.

The total current project costs will be funded from the Bridge Lifecycle Reserve, which includes funds under the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Federal Transfers of Federal Gas Tax Funding Agreement.

More to come.