Contractor fined, homeowners charged over unpermitted shoreline walls

A contractor has been fined $13,500 for failing to get required permits before building shoreline walls in front of four Lake Huron properties.

The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority (ABCA) says the man pleaded guilty to five charges for failing to follow development regulations under the Conservation Authorities Act.

The fines relate to shoreline walls on four properties in the Beach O' Pines subdivision in Lambton County.

Three landowners were also charged in connection with the work. One has pleaded guilty and two others remain before the courts.

Daniel King, ABCA Regulations Coordinator and Provincial Offences Officer, said in a statement development in a regulated area requires conservation authority permission.

“Regulations are in place and permits are required to ensure development such as shoreline walls do not negatively affect erosion, dynamic beaches, flood control, pollution, or the conservation of land."

The ABCA said the prosecution and fine send a strong message about following environmental protection laws.

Geoffrey Cade, ABCA Water and Planning Manager added, “Anyone who is considering development activities such as construction of seawalls should contact us first to verify if a permit is needed or not...Our staff members work very hard to ensure anyone who contacts us receives a timely response with the information they need.”

Details on ABCA's planning and permits are available here and property owners can call the ABCA at 519-235-2610 or 1-888-286-2610.