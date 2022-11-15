Contractor killed at northern Ontario gold mine site, steel company issued two orders

There has been a workplace fatality involving a steel contractor working on the construction of a mill facility at a gold mine in northern Ontario.

The isolated incident happened just before 11 a.m. Monday at the Magino project in the Dubreuilville, Ont., area, 40 kilometres northeast of Wawa, Argonaut Gold said in a news release.

A worker sustained fatal injuries when they were struck by materials, the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development told CTV News in an email Tuesday afternoon.

"The employer is Scott Steel Erectors," the ministry said.

"A ministry inspector and an engineer attended the scene and issued two orders to the employer, Scott Steel Erectors."

The ministry's investigation is ongoing, it said.

"We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority and the loss of this individual is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones," said Larry Radford, president and CEO of Argonaut Gold.

The mining company said it is working with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident at the open pit, conventional mill mine.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.

CTV News has reached out to Scott Steel Erectors and is awaiting a reply.