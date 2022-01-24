Contractors help clear Saskatoon streets, sidewalks as winter's 4th 'snow event' declared
After another seven centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, the City of Saskatoon is declaring a "snow event."
Contractors will help grade priority streets and clear sidewalks, pathways and walkways, a city news release said.
The declaration comes with a snowfall accumulation of five centimetres or more, according to the city.
The fresh snowfall means the growing piles of snow along priority streets will take longer to clear.
"Removal of these piles is ongoing however, with the changing weather it will be interrupted as staff are reassigned to ensure driving lanes on priority streets are in good condition," the city said.
With a drop in temperature forecasted for Monday, the city said it will monitor road conditions and apply de-icing materials in high-traffic areas if required.
-
Ornge Air Ambulance responds to fire truck crash in Wellington CountyOrnge Air Ambulance has been called to a fire truck crash in Wellington County on Tuesday morning.
-
Transportation for disability service in Winnipeg cancelled due to travel conditionsThe Manitoba government announced that transportation for the Community Living DisABILITY Services’ day programs is cancelled on Tuesday in Winnipeg.
-
Firefighters called to commercial blaze in EsquimaltFirefighters were at the scene of a blaze in a commercial building in Esquimalt, B.C., on Tuesday morning.
-
Peel Regional Police officer faces drunk driving chargesA Peel Regional Police officer is facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Brampton last week.
-
How vegetation controls the shape of riversA Sudbury professor has published findings of his study on how vegetation affects the stability and shape of rivers.
-
'Travel expected to be hazardous': Metro Vancouver warned of dense fog in weather advisoryDrivers travelling through Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning are being warned of dense fog that could lead to dangerous conditions.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide live updateProvincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will answer questions from the media during their weekly briefing.
-
Tractor-trailer crashes into guide rail on Highway 400 causing delaysA tractor-trailer crashed into a guide rail travelling northbound on Highway 400 at North Essa Road Tuesday morning.
-
Ontario confirms 64 deaths related to COVID-19 with 626 people in ICUAnother 64 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed in Ontario as the number of people in intensive care reaches 626.