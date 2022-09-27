Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre

Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.

Cambridge city council cleared the way for construction of the one-million-square-foot warehouse at a meeting earlier this year, despite fierce opposition from Blair residents.

On Tuesday, Amazon Canada announced the facility would be home to a new fulfilment centre, expected to open in 2025.

“We’re so proud to call Cambridge home and create great jobs,” Amazon Canada economic development manager Brooks Barnett said in a media release.

“Our new fulfillment centre will ship larger items, like patio furniture, outdoor equipment, and much more, which means people power is so important. Thank you to Mayor McGarry and local council for their collaboration and leadership in bringing Amazon to Cambridge.”

The company says the warehouse will create more than 1,000 jobs.

McGarry, Cambridge’s mayor, says the project is a great opportunity for the city, not just because of the Amazon jobs but also the construction jobs it will create.

“This is something that will benefit absolutely everyone in the community. It adds to the economic prosperity of our city in so many ways,” said McGarry. “But there’s so much more opportunity for even more jobs and prosperity for area companies.”

But a group of Blair residents have been granted a judicial review scheduled for February 2023.

"Yeah, it's a different perspective in Blair," said Alan Van Norman, co-chair of Blair Engaged.

They say this project is not a done deal. They have been fighting against the project for more than a year, citing concerns about the environment, along with traffic and noise.

“We haven’t gone away," said Van Norman. "We’re still in the game and will be pursuing our rights through the courts and we’ll see where it goes. Basically asking for a higher authority to review the city’s decision making.

"We are very optimistic about it. We think the City of Cambridge had blantant disregard for the Ontario Heritage Act."

Van Norman said this summer the group filed an application for a judicial review.

"It was accepted, as far as we know the court is scheduled to hear our case in February," said Van Norman.

McGarry said the new warehouse could help boost the region’s economic prosperity,

“It makes sense it’s right on the 401, it’s right near an exit onto the 401, it has been zoned industrial mostly many years, and I think this is a real jewel in our city to increase our economic prosperity,” said McGarry.

The Cambridge mayor adds that the developer has agreed to limit thenumber of trucks on the road, will plant more trees on site, and increase the height of the berm wall facing the community to decrease noise.