Controversial bylaw having negative impact on Prince George's homeless population, report finds

A B.C. city's controversial bylaw to limit so-called nuisances is having a negative impact on the homeless population, according to a pair of new reports commissioned by the BC Assembly of First Nations.

The City of Prince George is facing criticism for its safe streets bylaw, brought in last year to deal with complaints about needles, human excrement, and blocked entrances in some neighbourhoods. It makes it an offence to solicit within 10 metres of a restaurant, daycare, liquor store or a vehicle at a traffic stop, among other places. Open air burning in a park or a street is also among prohibited activities.

A report from the co-chair of the University of Toronto’s Sociology Department found in the first few months no tickets were issued. However the report author says in many cases, people were told to move no matter what their conditions were and whether they had any place to go. In that way, the bylaw was punitive, he said.

“It does not matter if they don’t' have any place to go, it does not matter how cold it is, it does not matter if they're in great distress,” said Dr. Joe Hermer, "The bylaw is being applied informally in a crude and punitive way that increases the suffering of unsheltered people."

Another report by the BCAFN found some of those without homes had their belongings taken, and in one case a woman was the subject of unwanted sexual advances.

Regional Chief Terry Teegee said about 70 per cent of Prince George's homeless population was Indigenous and about half were former youth in care.

He called on all levels of government to work with Indigenous leaders to come up with solutions.

Hermer and the AFN have been vocal critics of the bylaw since it was enacted, saying it is discriminatory and effectively forces unhoused people out of nearly all public spaces.

The city's attempts to move a tent city have led to a court challenge. The mayor didn't respond to an interview request. B.C.'s Housing Minister says longer-term solutions are being worked on -- including a province-wide strategy coming later this year.

"We're renovating old motels we’re opening new supportive housing we were able to support the decampment of some encampments in Prince George by opening supportive housing," said David Eby.

That's the NDP government's approach, as more cities grapple with the issue, housing costs rise, and even more people move to the province.

