Controversial Canmore development faces final reading

The proposal for a massive residential development will be in front of Canmore town council Tuesday for its third and final reading.

The proposed Three Sisters Village development passed its second reading two weeks ago, while its project counterpart, Smith Creek, was rejected.

Smith Creek would have added about 3,500 residents and expanded municipal development boundaries.

Councillors added several amendments to the Three Sister Village proposal including guarantees for building of promised commercial space as well as requiring 20 per cent of homes to be "affordable."

Both projects have faced criticism from current Canmore residents. Many fear the new homes would sit as vacant vacation properties for most of the year, with an influx of people during peak travel seasons.

The development would also further tighten a wildlife corridor on the south side of the Bow Valley.

Residents have planned a rally outside Canmore’s Civic Centre for Tuesday morning.