Controversial condo tower in Vancouver’s Chinatown could get green light

A contentious condo building proposal for Vancouver’s Chinatown could get the green light Monday.

City staff will debate the future of the lot at 105 Keefer St. during a development permit board meeting, after years of back and forth.

Opponents to the project are holding a rally outside of City Hall ahead of the hearing.

It’s being led by the Vancouver Tenants Union, as the board faces calls to refuse the proposal and instead build social housing at welfare and pension rates on the site.

The land, at the corner of Keefer and Columbia streets, has sat empty for years.

Developer Beedie Living's condo tower was originally voted down by the city’s development permit board in 2017.

However, a challenge in BC Supreme Court, plus a shift in community sentiment, has given the project new life.

The nine-story, mixed-use commercial building—with plans for retail, a senior living centre and 111 residential units—is expected to be approved.

Vancouver Tenants Union has expressed concerns about the project’s lack of social housing, but seven legacy groups, including the Chinatown Business Improvement Association, have signed a letter of support for the development.

The board has the authority to approve, with or without conditions, or refuse a development permit application based on their evaluation of the proposal under the zoning and development bylaw. Council does not have the power to veto the application.

