Controversial River Park South development clears city hall committee

A contentious development in River Park South has cleared a hurdle at city hall.

The proposed renovation of River Park Village Shopping Centre, a strip mall on Dakota Street, aims to add three new commercial buildings to the lot, including a large Dollarama and two restaurants.

On Monday, the Riel Community Committee approved two zoning and use changes for the property, allowing the development to continue on its path through city council.

The decision was originally slated for August, but was pushed back after councillors found there to be a lack of consultation with the community.

Residents were concerned the buildings would be too close to the homes on the south side of the property and create too much noise for the many seniors in the area.

In the wake of the August meeting, the developer held two information and Q&A sessions for people who live in the area.

When developers came back to council on Monday, they had a revised plan based on the concerns.

"A lot of what we have done during this engagement process is balance interests and often disparate interests," said a representative from Landmark Planning and Design, the company tasked with leading public engagement on behalf of the property owner.

The new plan's biggest change swaps the location of the Dollarama building, originally slated to border homes on the south side of the parking lot, with a smaller restaurant.

The plan also includes changes to parking, dumpsters and scraps one of two proposed drive-thrus.

As part of the council meeting, the committee also heard from those against the development.

Beth Watters, whose mother's house borders the parking lot, was one of the speakers at the hearing.

"Ten feet isn't a lot," said Watters while speaking about the building's potential proximity to her mother's backyard. "I think you need much more and maybe two rows of trees."

Ultimately, the committee found reason to approve the use amendment to allow for two outdoor dining areas and a change to the zoning by-law parking requirements.

"It sounds like there are one or two points that remain contentious that, with further meaningful discussion, may be able to be resolved," said Markus Chambers, the ward's councillor.

"The reason I would support this is that there has been consultation. There have been concessions made. I think we're moving in the right direction to ensure that the residents are minimally impacted."

The developers must now submit a plan for approval before appearing before the property and development committee.