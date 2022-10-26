Controversial sprinkler system set up at Victoria 7-Eleven to deter loitering

A downtown Victoria business's method of deterring loitering is getting mixed reviews.

The 7-Eleven at Yates and Quadra streets has set up a sprinkler system under its awning to deter people from loitering.

The sprinklers drip onto the ground rather than spray, and have been getting attention online.

One person posted on Reddit on Monday concerned about the sprinkler's water waste and the affects it has on people. The post generated hundreds of comments in just one day.

7-Eleven did not respond to CTV News questions about the system, though people who frequent the area say the sprinklers have been up for months.

Austin Abbey, who works at the computer store DTI Computers next door, says people regularly use drugs in the shared parking lot outside the 7-Eleven.

"Generally if starts to be an actual problem where there's a lot of people crowding around, then they'll get turned on, but most of the time they're actually turned off," he said Tuesday.

Abbey says the sprinklers are a non-invasive approach of dealing with loitering.

"It’s better than having the police come here every day or every other hour to try to get them off the property," he said.

Other people say the tactic lacks empathy.

"It does seem quite inhumane. That’s somewhere where people might be going to get out of the rain," said a woman who was outside the store Tuesday.

Grant McKenzie with the Victoria outreach group Our Place agrees that measures like this don't address the root causes of homelessness.

"We need to be looking at housing and health and we’re kind of ignoring the whole health side of it at the moment," he said.

McKenzie says one alternative businesses could take is directing people towards supports and shelters if they're loitering outside.

"They want to be out of the elements. That's what most people want," said McKenzie.