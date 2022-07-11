Controversy surrounds upcoming vote by Temiskaming Shores’ city council

The northeastern community of Temiskaming Shores is divided following a tense city council meeting on June 21.

City staff is recommending Mayor Carman Kidd's son, Michael, get the new animal control contract for the municipality, but some local residents are concerned about the bidding process and the possibility of animal euthanasia.

There were only two bids submitted for request for proposal: Kidd Crest Farms, owned and operated by Michael Kidd, and the current operator, Animals First, run by Roxanne St-Germain.

Mayor Carman Kidd declared a conflict of interest in the matter, since his son was bidding on the contract, and has not participated in any discussions.

At the last council meeting, city staff report delivered recommends Kidd Crest Farms be awarded the animal control contract for South Temiskaming worth about $79,000 per year.

During the council meeting, many citizens expressed concerns over transparency and potential corruption in the process, which have not been proven.

Ultimately, the vote on the award of the contract was deferred to the July 12 council meeting.

Officials with the municipality declined CTV News’ request for comment, citing the matter is before council this week.

Camille Lemelin, an Animals First volunteer, set up an online petition looking for community support that the organization keep the animal control contract.

The petition, which has almost 2,700 signatures as of Sunday evening, lists Animals First’s many accomplishments over the last three years they have had the animal control contract, including adopting out over 500 animals, having spayed or neutered over 750 animals and more.

One of the most contentious issues is whether or not the new operator will be a no-kill facility.

In a social media post on June 19, Animals First said "The City of Temiskaming Shores is no longer requiring our animal control be no kill. What this means is after the three day hold time is over, the animal can and

Kidd has refuted several rumours, including allegations he will operate a ‘kill shelter,’ circulating on social media, in a Facebook post on June 30.

Kidd declined to speak with CTV News and directed our inquiry to his social media post.

"I intend to work with local and regional shelters and rescues with the aim of finding a new home for those animals that are not claimed during the redemption period or adopted shortly thereafter. I also anticipate housing unclaimed animals for weeks after the redemption period while exhausting all opportunities with shelters and rescues or adoption. Euthanasia will only be considered as a last resort and I will be working with local veterinarians to provide chemical euthanasia when necessary," he said in the post.

"If you lose your pet, I most certainly will not be euthanizing it after three days as has been suggested by Animals First. It will be kept and cared for as though it was my own while I try everything possible to reunited it with you."

The posts also address concerns that he was unfairly awarded the contract because his father is the mayor, detailing that Mayor Kidd has acted as only a preferred shareholder in Kidd Crest Farms since 2010 and explaining that while his total bid price was higher than his opponent, staff determined that portions of the RFP were no longer needed and the calculation adjustments based on his proposal show his to the lowest bid for the services required.

More information on the RFP and the previous council meeting can be found on the city’s website.