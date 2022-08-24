Convenience store owner charged with sexual assault of minor: police

Police charged a 70-year-old convenience store owner in Aurora in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

York Regional Police say officers launched an investigation on Tuesday after a 14-year-old girl reported being sexually assaulted while in the Dayse Gifts Convenience store located in the area of Wellington Street East and Yonge Street.

Police say Miguel Peralta, a Vaughan man, faces a charge of sexual interference under 16.

In the police release, investigators urged any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.

"A sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature," police stated. "There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences, and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence."

The allegation against the accused has not been proven in court.