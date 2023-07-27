Convenience store owner shot after confronting man about stolen drink: police

A Winnipeg convenience store owner is recovering after police say he was shot during a robbery.

The incident happened on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Officers found the 21-year-old owner at the convenience store in the 800 block of Logan Avenue.

Police said he was suffering from “life-threatening injuries.”

He was taken to hospital in critical condition and has now been upgraded to stable.

Investigators reviewed video surveillance and said the suspect went into the store, took a drink and left without paying.

That is when the owner followed the suspect outside and confronted him.

“The accused subsequently pulled out a sawed-off shotgun, shot the victim, and fled on foot,” police said in a news release.

Around 6 p.m., police were able to find the suspect, a 22-year-old Winnipeg man, at a home in the 800 block of Main Street.

He was arrested and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a firearm and other firearm-related offences.

The man remains in custody.