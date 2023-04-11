Convenience store robbery in Beaver Bank, N.S., ends with three arrests: RCMP

Two men have been charged and a woman was arrested after a robbery at a business in Beaver Bank, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Beaver Bank Road Sunday around 11:10 a.m.

According to police, two men who were believed to be carrying a knife entered the store and left with cash, liquor, lottery tickets and cigarettes. The men, who initially fled on foot, were seen leaving the area in a grey SUV.

Police say on their way to the scene, officers spotted the vehicle and completed a traffic stop on Beaver Bank Road. The two men were arrested after what police call a short foot chase. No knife was found by investigators.

Myles John Benn, 24, of Middle Sackville and Victor Seren McNamara, 26, of Kinsac are jointly charged with robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.

In addition, Benn is also charged with:

resisting a peace officer

uttering threats (two counts)

disguise with intent

McNamara is also charged with:

assaulting a peace officer (two counts)

failure to comply with a probation order (two counts)

resisting a peace officer

disguise with intent

disobeying order of court

Both men were held in custody ahead of a Tuesday appearance in Dartmouth provincial court.

The driver of the SUV, a 67-year-old Kinsac woman, was also arrested before being released on conditions.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 7 to face charges of robbery and possession of property obtained by crime.