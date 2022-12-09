Convenience store worker held captive at knifepoint: Winnipeg police
A 26-year-old man is facing a number of charges after a convenience store employee in Winnipeg was held captive at knifepoint on Wednesday.
The investigation began around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, when the Winnipeg Police Service was called to a commercial robbery in progress at a convenience store in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.
Police allege a man with a knife went into the store and threatened two workers. Officers said one of the employees was able to escape and contact police, while the other was held captive at knifepoint with the door barricaded shut.
When officers got to the scene, they tried to de-escalate the situation from outside the store. Police said the officers were able to distract the suspect and the employee who was being held captive was able to escape.
Officers said they then went into the store, alleging that the suspect remained armed and refused to drop his weapon. Police used a Taser on the suspect and took him into custody.
None of the victims were physically injured. The suspect was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
A 26-year-old man is facing several charges including robbery, resisting a peace officer and two counts of forcible confinement. He remains in custody.
