Convertible crashes into concrete barrier near Dalhousie LRT station

It was a close call for a convertible on Crowchild Trail Friday.

Police say a tire blew on a convertible, sending the car into and then right over a concrete barrier on north Crowchild Trail.

It came to rest right-side up on the tracks next to the Dalhousie LRT station.

No one was hurt, but southbound trains were stopped and traffic was backed up on Crowchild Trail for about 90 minutes.