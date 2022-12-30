Converting hotel rooms into rental units could impact tourism: Tourism London

The company that owns the DoubleTree by Hilton on King Street is considering converting some of its rooms into rental units.

A staple in the downtown core, Tourism London general manager Cheryl Finn said if this idea becomes a reality, it would have a negative impact on the tourism industry by preventing people from hosting events here.

The general manager of the DoubleTree was not available for comment on Friday, however, the tourism sector sees this move as a way to bring in more income as hotel stays can be sporadic.

“Although we’ve seen a tremendous recovery in response to the pandemic in London,” Finn said.

“Our accommodation rates are actually quite high in comparison to the national average.”

Finn said that the tourism sector has seen an increase in hotel stays in the city, particularly for the use of overnight stays, which is why they think removing those rooms for tourists could be detrimental.

“Any hit to that inventory that we have for hotel rooms takes us out of the highly competitive space of attracting larger events,”

Finn believes this would impact the city’s business by forcing people coming to the downtown for events, to find other places to stay that might be less convenient.

Events such as the briar and hockey tournaments are often booked at the DoubleTree, said Finn.

Holloway Lodging Corp which owns the DoubleTree by Hilton has not responded to our request for comment.

It is unknown how many rooms will be converted to rental or when this will change will come into place.