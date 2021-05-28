Convicted hit man pleads guilty to manslaughter in historic Katelyn Noble homicide case

A convicted hit man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the death of 15-year-old Katelyn Marie Noble.

Noble, who was originally from British Columbia, was last seen on Aug. 27, 2007 in the Radisson area, northwest of Saskatoon.

In 2018, Eduard Viktorovit Baranec, 43, was arrested at a federal prison in B.C. and charged with first-degree murder and indignity to a human body in Noble’s death.

Police told CTV News Baranec knew Noble and her boyfriend at the time, and that the three operated a grow-op in the house she lived in.

Last week, Baranec submitted a plea to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Senior Crown prosecutor Jennifer Claxton-Viczko said many factors, including consultation with Noble’s family and RCMP, led to the plea agreement.

“The primary reason was to provide finality and certainty to the family after 14 years of heartache. Mr. Baranec admitted that he killed Katelyn Noble and he admitted the details as to how that was done and he will serve a life sentence for his crime,” she said.

Defence lawyer Brian Pfefferle said the case involves a Mr. Big sting, which is an investigative technique used by undercover police to befriend suspects and get them to confess to crimes.

Pfefferle said determining admissibility of statements gained through that technique can bog down the court system.

“If it was litigated, it would have taken several weeks to come to a conclusion. There are never any winners in a case like this, but we’ve resolved the matter in a way we think is best for everybody and I think all parties here benefit from closure to this matter,” he said.

Both the crown and defence said this plea will save months and even years of trial time and appeals.

Baranec is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a separate case. He was hired more than a decade ago by a B.C. man to kill his wife, who was a mother of three.

Pfefferle said any sentence Berenac gets in relation to the manslaughter conviction would run concurrently with the murder sentence he’s already serving in B.C. That means the two sentences will be served at the same time.

Noble’s body has still not been recovered.

Details about what happened to her will be discussed at the sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 24.

