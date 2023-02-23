Convicted killer sentenced in Barrie court as victim's family gives emotional statements

The family of Ryan Babineau gave their grief a voice in a Barrie courtroom on Thursday as they watched the man who took his life three years ago be sentenced to spend the rest of his days behind bars with no chance of parole for 17 years.

Babineau's family told the court how his death left a hole in their hearts on the day he was fatally attacked by two men, Cory Greavette and Abad Shire, in his Dunlop Street apartment on November 16, 2019.

Shire was found guilty of second-degree murder late last month by a jury of six men and six women after the trial revealed Babineau was found to have suffered nearly 70 stab wounds and lacerations.

Following the verdict, eight jury members recommended Shire be ineligible for parole for 25 years.

Greavette had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to nine years in jail minus time served.

Ines Cavaliere, Babineau's partner and mother to his now seven-year-old daughter, told the court her world stopped when she learned of his brutal death.

"A large part of me died with Ryan that day," she said.

She told the court how he would never walk his daughter down the aisle.

"I can't remember what it feels like not to grieve," she said.

Cavaliere and Babineau were together for nine years. "I lost my best friend."

In a letter read to the court, Babineau's mother explained the pain of losing her son.

"Life doesn't feel real anymore," she said. "I haven't been able to sleep," Babineau's mother added. "Every day, I wake up wishing it was a bad nightmare."

His mother told the courtroom how the two would text each other daily, with him writing, "Mom, I love you to the heavens and back."

The Crown asked Justice Cary Boswell to impose parole ineligibility at 18 to 20 years, while the defence requested a maximum of 14 years.

While delivering his decision on Thursday afternoon, Justice Boswell said Shire, 28, intended to "attack and kill Mr. Babineau."

Shire, meanwhile, stood in the prisoner's box and complained of racism.

"I am so happy that it is finally over and that justice was served," Cavaliere said. "He got what he deserved."

Shire will be ineligible for parole until he is 45.

