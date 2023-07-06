Convicted murderer dies in custody at Millhaven Institution
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says an inmate from Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont. died Wednesday while in custody.
Michael Wentworth, 70, was serving an indeterminate sentence for first-degree murder, robbery and arson that began on Jan. 27, 2023.
Wentworth was arrested in 2019 for three murders and other crimes dating back decades.
In 2023 he was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder. He was also convicted of robbing a bank in 1995 and a Toronto car bombing in 2000.
CSC said in a news release that as in all cases involving the death of an inmate, it will review the circumstances. It says the coroner will determine the cause of death but "at this time, CSC does not suspect the death to be linked to COVID-19
