Convicted rapist Jacob Hoggard to make northern Ont. trial decision next week

Disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is expected to decide next week whether his upcoming northern Ontario sexual assault trial will be tried by a judge or jury.

Hoggard, the frontman for the band Hedley, was charged with sexual assault in March in connection to an incident that allegedly took place in Kirkland Lake, Ont., on June 25, 2016.

One of his lawyers, Kally Ho, made a brief appearance at a virtual hearing Thursday morning. Hoggard was not present.

Ho said the defence received new disclosure of evidence from the Crown on Wednesday and has asked for a one-week adjournment to review the material.

The matter has been adjourned to Dec. 14, when the accused is expected to make a formal election on the trial.

Hoggard is currently out on bail after filing an appeal to a conviction in another sexual assault case involving an Ottawa woman, for which he received a five-year prison sentence.

Support is available to survivors of sexual assault and violence. Find resources here.