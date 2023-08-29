Convicted sex offender released from custody, expected to live in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender from a Manitoba prison, saying he is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Winston George Thomas, 46, was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Tuesday after serving a 13-month sentence for six counts of failing to comply with his probation order. He was previously convicted of sexual assault, with police noting the victims include a 13-year-old girl and multiple other women.

“Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences and numerous breaches of probation and recognizance orders,” police said in a news release. “Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, Thomas is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner. All females, both adults and children are at risk.”

He will be subject to a supervised probation order until Aug. 28, 2025.

As part of his probation, he is prohibited from consuming alcohol, non-prescription drugs and other intoxicants. He also has a curfew from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., and it is required that he attend and participate in treatments, programming and counselling.

Thomas also has a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Winnipeg police said they are releasing the information to give the public an opportunity to take measures to protect themselves, but add any form of vigilante activity against Thomas will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information or concerns is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, Winnipeg police, or their local RCMP detachment.