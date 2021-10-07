Convicted sex offender released from jail; expected to live in Winnipeg

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are informing the public that a convicted sex offender, who is considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner against females, has been released from jail and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

Curtis Leroy George, 29, was released from the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre on Tuesday after serving a sentence for mischief under $5,000.

According to police, George has a lengthy criminal record for violent and sexual offences, including criminal harassment, sexual assault, sexual interference and assault. He is considered to be at a high risk to re-offend against all females, both youth and adults.

Upon his release, George is subject to conditions until January 2024. These conditions include:

Not attending Portage Place, Cityplace, the Canada Life Centre or the skywalk that connects these buildings;

Participating in sexual offender counselling;

Being prohibited from attending the property of the Cityplace parkade; and

Being prohibited from going within 10 metres of 345 Graham Ave.

Until July 24, 2023, George is also prohibited from going to any public park or public swimming area where people under the age of 16 are present or can reasonably be expected to be present. He is also prohibited from going to any daycare centre, school ground, playground or community centre.

Police note they are providing this information so that people can take reasonable measures to protect themselves. However, any form of vigilante activity or inappropriate conduct directed at George won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about George can contact Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, a local RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.