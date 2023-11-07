Convicted sex offender released from prison; expected to live in Winnipeg: police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is informing the public that a convicted sex offender has been released from prison and is expected to live in the city.

On Monday, police said Garry Edwards Jr., who is also known as Brendin Edwards, Gary Tait, Garry Crasswell and Garry Crassweller, was released from Stony Mountain Institution after serving a sentence for two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts of armed robbery, as well as some other charges.

According to the WPS, Edwards Jr. is considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual and violent manner, though he has participated in sexual offender treatment.

Police said the 45-year-old man has a history of violent and sexual offences. Officers note that all females, both adults and children, are at risk.

Upon release, Edwards Jr. will be subject to statutory release conditions, which include living at a location that is approved by Correctional Service Canada; not consuming, purchasing or possessing any drugs other than prescribed medication; and not consuming, purchasing or possessing alcohol. He is also subject to a lifetime weapons prohibition order.

Police advise that they are providing this information to allow the public to take the proper measures to protect themselves. However, any form of vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Edwards Jr. is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056. You can also contact the WPS at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477, or your local RCMP detachment.