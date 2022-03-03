Convicted Sudbury cop killer granted day parole
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Alana Everson
Parole documents obtained by CTV News confirm convicted cop killer Clinton Suzack has been granted day parole.
He was convicted of first-degree murder along with co-accused Peter Pennett in the brutal killing of Joe MacDonald, a Sudbury police officer, in October of 1993.
Suzack's release will be to an Indigenous residential facility and the location is not being disclosed.
He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim’s family and is not to be in areas of Sudbury, Algoma or the Greater Toronto Area.
Suzack must abide by a curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. and his day parole will be reviewed in six months.
